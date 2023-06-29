The annual celebration of the signing of the Declaration of Independence is a few days away.
This is always a good time to reconsider that we, by virtue of being Americans, are “endowed by our Creator with certain unalienable right, that among these are Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness.”
Nice use of unalienable, which has its own resonance in this tremulous era of alienation.
It is the pursuit of happiness that captivates me — not wealth or property or the latest model Teslas that proliferate like Foster City geese.
We are free to pursue happiness; however we define it. What a radical notion. Here on the Peninsula, where we are particularly endowed by our Creator, happiness seems to be tied to homeownership. Pursuit of it often takes shape as preservation.
In San Carlos, the City of Good Living (not Happiness), this recently expressed itself by banning certain kinds of life science labs that have yet to be built, and by buying out a gun shop that has been around since 1969.
No one wants cooties gushing into the atmosphere or the water system, beyond the ones that already do. But the opposition to higher level labs leaned heavily on the possibility of cooties, not established fact that these labs routinely leak bad stuff. The council decided 3-2 to limit the nature of the labs, making it the only city in the Bay Area to issue such a ban. This could put the city at a “competitive disadvantage,” and risks that San Carlos could descend into the City of Meh Living.”
The evidence may be lacking, but the fear is real.
In the second instance, the city has had its sights on the gun shop (sorry) for a while, and the council has decided to buy out the shop. This is positioned as advancing housing development on El Camino Real, which is a good idea. The gun shop was described as “incompatible” with the neighborhood envisioned for the area, which, presumably, will be residential buildings that will be too short and have too little density.
But this is more about fear of guns, which are legal in this country. In this instance, there is no evidence that this particular gun shop has played any role in the proliferation of guns and gun violence in America.
During the Fourth of July, no doubt, we will have the opportunity to hear the “Star-Spangled Banner,” which concludes that we are “the land of the free and the home of the brave.”
Not always. Not always happy.
INTERESTING: In the race for the District 1 seat on the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors, Burlingame Councilmember Emily Beach is out with campaign signs that bear the word Democrat.
This is interesting on a couple of levels.
First, the Board of Supervisors is a nonpartisan office. The people who hold the office may well be Democrats or Republicans. All the current board members, in fact, are Democrats, no surprise given the lay of this political land. Still, it is nonpartisan for a reason. The county is where the majority of social programs are provided and they should be delivered absent partisan politics.
Second, it appears Beach is trying to anticipate a potential attack for her Republican past. Beach was a Republican when she first was elected to the Burlingame City Council, also a nonpartisan office. She switched some years ago when she realized her own views were more in line with the Democrats and dramatically out of sync with the direction of the GOP. Beach could not be reached for comment.
Elsewhere in this race, housing advocate Irving Torres has decided not to run, saying only that the time is not right, right now. Torres is 35, and certainly can wait to run until the time and the office are right.
So, right now, it is Millbrae Councilmember Gina Papan versus Beach, but it is likely another high-profile candidate will get into this race.
AND: Contrary to last week’s column Burlingame Councilmember Peter Stevenson has not endorsed in this race.
YOU DESERVE A BREAK TODAY: But unlike the vintage McDonald’s slogan, I will be the one to get up and get away. I have been writing this weekly column for the Daily Journal, Mighty Buttress of the First Amendment, for something more than four years without a week off. With the gracious approval of Editor Jon Mays, I am going to take a break for a month. This could be a heady mix of good and bad news, depending on your point of view. Upon my return, I will expect an essay on how you spent your summer vacation.
Mark Simon is a veteran journalist, whose career included 15 years as an executive at SamTrans and Caltrain. He can be reached at marksimon@smdailyjournal.com.
