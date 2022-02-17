What is clear, with 110 days until the June 7 primary, is that the race for the 15th Congressional District seat is wide open and that any of four candidates could make it into the November general election.
We know this courtesy of San Mateo County Supervisor David Canepa, who amid his frenetic busy-ness and wave-like flow of social media, recently touted a single set of “poll” numbers that he interpreted as having him leading by 2 points over Assemblymember Kevin Mullin. More specifically, the Canepa poll of likely voters showed him at 19%, Mullin at 17%, Republican Gus (whose name I will spell right this time) Mattammal at 13% and Burlingame Councilmember Emily Beach at 7%.
Canepa’s news release(s) breezily cast aside two realities of the poll.
First, it has a margin of error of 4.4% This means that anyone could be in the lead. Canepa could be at 23%, or he could be at 15%; Mullin could be at 21% and Canepa at 15%. And, as Mattammal pointed out in an email to me, “With the margin of error factored in, (Canepa) and Kevin and I are statistically tied. Given that (Canepa has) spent over 30x what I have on the race, I'm encouraged about these early returns,” which, it should be noted, are not returns but poll figures.
The second reality is that the poll shows 43% of voters are undecided, which is the most credible piece of information, and probably is low.
Finally, the Canepa poll is a single line from a much lengthier poll that, undoubtedly, tests the relative strength of each candidate as voters learn more about them. It is safe to assume this detailed polling data shows Canepa in a much less favorable light, the evidence being that he would not release any further information from his poll. He described the poll as “proprietary.” I am quite sure it is.
In other words, it was a stunt, or, to quote from Macbeth, “much sound and fury, signifying nothing.” It was sent out in the hope that some local news media would cover the information with a straight face, which the San Jose Mercury opted to do. And he did get me to write about it. Congratulations.
LABORING: In the department of real news, the San Mateo County Central Labor Council, known for its exhaustive candidate questionnaire, issued its much-sought endorsements in local, nonpartisan races, and its recommendations for endorsements in the legislative and congressional races.
In the 15th, they issued a sole endorsement for Mullin, and open status for Canepa and Beach. This means the bulk of labor money and support will to flow to Mullin, although individual union locals are free to make independent decisions.
In the race for the 21st Assembly District seat, the endorsement is open, and all union support is up for grabs.
Both of these decisions have to be ratified by the California Labor Federation delegates at their endorsement meeting in early April.
For the local races, the endorsements are done.
In Supervisor District 2, Belmont Councilmember Charles Stone won the sole endorsement over San Mateo-Foster City School Trustee Noelia Corzo.
In District 3, the council issued a dual endorsement of Menlo Park Councilmember Ray Mueller and IBEW Political Director Steven Booker. They issued open endorsements for San Carlos Councilmember Laura Parmer-Lohan and multi-district Director Virginia Chang Kiraly. Given Booker’s ties to labor, it would have been a crushing blow if he had failed to win this endorsement. For Mueller, it is an opportunity to put some distance between him and his opponents.
The council issued no endorsement in the race for sheriff between incumbent Carlos Bolanos and challenger Capt. Christina Corpus. It would seem, at first glance, to be bad news for Bolanos, but the story behind the scenes is that Corpus came very close to getting this endorsement, which signals that she may do well among individual locals.
TITLES: More than one reader has noticed that I have not used the title of mayor when writing about Redwood City Councilmember Giselle Hale’s campaign in the 21st Assembly race. Neither have I used San Mateo Councilmember Diane Papan’s title of deputy mayor. Not to diminish either position, but they are rotating titles that adhere to councilmembers over time. It is luck of the draw that both of them have these titles now. I can accept that a mayor has a busier tenure than the other councilmembers. But these are not directly elected positions. In the context of a campaign, where such things can make a difference, however small, I am opting not to make it appear otherwise.
Mark Simon is a veteran journalist, whose career included 15 years as an executive at SamTrans and Caltrain. He can be reached at marksimon@smdailyjournal.com.
