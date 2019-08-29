January 6, 1920 - August 2, 2019
Zoila Almeida, known to her loved ones as “Wiwi”, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, August 2nd surrounded by her family. She was 99 years old. She was born in Latacunga, Ecuador to Pacifico and Rosa Almeida on January 6, 1920. She worked and lived in Ecuador and Venezuela before moving to San Mateo, California in 1968.
Zoila is survived by her son, Edmundo Diaz, grandchildren Enrique and Jesenia Diaz, and great-grandchildren Mariah, Drew, Sebastian, Matteo and Sofia.
A memorial mass will be held at St. Timothy Church on Saturday, August 31st at noon. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Mission Hospice & Home Care of San Mateo.
