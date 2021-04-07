On March 20, 2021, with his loved ones beside him, Ulrich G. Peretz, lost his long and hard-fought battle with lung cancer. Uli will be remembered as a father, husband, son, brother, uncle, rock and roll tour manager, Deputy Fire Marshal, storyteller, lover of life, and a great friend.
He was born in Jerusalem, Israel on July 3, 1954 to parents Andreas (born in Berlin) and Miriam (born in Jerusalem) they soon relocated to Frankfurt, Germany where Uli grew up. At age 15, Uli started working in the music industry for Fritz Rau, the largest concert promoter in Europe. He later came to work with some of the most well known rock and roll artists of our time; he toured throughout Europe and all over the world. Many of his best stories came from this time in his life.
Uli met his first wife Susie Moon while traveling, which brought him to live in Carmel, California in 1982. He continued working in the music industry until the mid 1990’s when his son, David, was born to his second wife, Jana Brinsmead. He then decided to change careers to remain closer to his family.
Uli began studying Fire Science while working as an EMT/volunteer fire fighter for Carmel and Mid Valley Fire Departments. He was eventually hired by the Redwood City Fire Department and retired in 2016 as a Deputy Fire Marshal. In 2018, he was proud to become an official US citizen.
He leaves behind his son David Peretz, stepdaughter Jahre Carver, fiancé of 8 years Julie Murray, brother Ronny Peretz, his 101 year old mother, and a host of dear friends around the globe.
Uli’s generous heart of gold made all who met him feel welcome. His lively storytelling, warm smile and twinkle in his eye will remain with those who knew him forever. Dear Uli, you are deeply loved and incredibly missed! Prost!
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff of Stanford Hospital for their years of amazing care. And to the staff of Hospice of the Central Coast for helping him with a peaceful transition.
Gifts for lung cancer research can be made to Dr. Joel Neal at makeagift.stanford.edu.
If you have a photo or a story to share about Uli, please go to The Paul Mortuary website https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/10115794 and post on Uli’s Everlasting Memory book. From his family and friends — Thank You!
