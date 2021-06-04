Tom was born in Pittsburg, Kansas to parents Albert & Josephine Herbeck, he was the youngest of 5 children. He served in the U.S. Air Force prior to meeting his wife Louise (Marini) (deceased) and settled in Millbrae, CA for the past 60 years. Tom & Louise adopted 2 children, Timothy (deceased) & Paola Gleeson (Ron).
Tom was deeply loved by his grandchildren, who he cherished: Ronald Gleeson (Brittany), Brenna Copeland (Zach), Cody Herbeck and Great-grandson Colt Jameson Copeland.
Tom will always be remembered for sweet disposition and the love he extended to all who knew him. Tom was a huge sports fan and especially loved his S.F. Giants. His favorite past time was playing Pedro with friends at the San Bruno Senior Center.
A memorial mass will be held on Friday, June 18 at St. Dunstan’s Church at 11:00 a.m.
Condolences may be sent c/o Chapel of the Highlands, 194 Millwood Drive, Millbrae, CA 94030.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Junior San Francisco Giants.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.