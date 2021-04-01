Robert Lane was a loving father and husband. He was a successful businessperson, educator and mentor. He had an extended family and many friends both old and new. He is survived by his son Chris Lane, daughter-in-law Jamie Martin and granddaughter Taylor Gotfrid. A graveside service will take place on Friday 4/2 11:00 a.m. Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery 1500 Mission Rd, Colma, CA . Go to the Star of The Sea section and look for site 50-49. Unfortunately, we are delaying the celebration of Robert’s life event due to COVID until gatherings are safer.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Trending Stories
Articles
- Developer seeking to demolish entire San Mateo block
- Twelvemonth Restaurant, Lounge and Bakery to occupy former home of Burlingame brewery and eatery
- San Bruno's Artichoke Joe’s pays record settlement
- Foster City adding license plate monitoring program
- Stanford’s political maneuvering and greed
- San Mateo County Fair returns
- More deliberation for College of San Mateo gym deal
- San Mateo updates its ADU rules
- San Mateo-Foster City officials, parents at odds over accelerated math pathway
- Mask argument leads to liquor store assault in South San Francisco
Images
Videos
Commented
- Biden and racism (44)
- Trump’s COVID record (38)
- Matt Grocott and the Constitution (32)
- Changing ballot signature rules (26)
- Republican objectives exposed (26)
- The truth about the 1776 report (23)
- The Trump Covid-19 vaccine (22)
- Legalize fourplexes: An open letter to San Mateo City Council (21)
- Respecting the U.S. Constitution (17)
- George Floyd trial should not be televised (12)
Latest News
- Arkansas, Ohio State headline 2022 Maui Invitational field
- Beijing begins to test venues for 2022 Winter Olympics
- Biden says Rangers making mistake by allowing full capacity
- Supporters set to return to Wembley for League Cup final
- Japan puts Osaka, 2 other areas under virus semi-emergency
- Paris-Roubaix classic cycling race postponed until October
- Oklahoma town eases pandemic, one restaurant meal at a time
- Where every kid needs lunch, school fights to feed them all
Recent Comments on our Stories
-
Dirk van Ulden said:David places the cart before the horse. I would have more trust in a statement by the police than of a bleeding heart outsider. All statistics…
-
craigwiesner said:Thank you for keeping this in the news and your work. A colleague recently shared a "success" story about this meeting of an ad hoc committee …
-
Jonathan New said:Hi Mr. Fowler, thanks for taking the time to read my letter! I attempted to acknowledge our unfortunate history without overly harping on it. …
-
Ray Fowler said:Please spare everyone your ackamarackus (there's that word again) re: who follows the science. The CDC green lights schools reopening based on…
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.