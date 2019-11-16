August 28, 1925 – October 31, 2019
Myrna passed peacefully at home in the early evening of October 31, 2019. She had reached the age of 94 slightly over two months ago with grace and joy.
Myrna was born in Ferndale, CA where she graduated from Ferndale High School. The Ferndale family ties (Richmond & Bonnikson) and history remained strong all her life. After the end of World War II, she along with her closest girlfriend for life, Leona (Fleischer) Pearce, set out for San Francisco. She worked for the Shell Oil Company in the City. She met her future husband (Gordon Stevens) in San Francisco. Gordon and Myrna were married in Berkeley, CA on August 17, 1947. Soon, they moved to a new home in South San Francisco, CA and both lived there until they died.
Gordon and Myrna are survived by their two children: James (Henderson, NV) and Janet (El Sobrante, CA) as well as their daughter-in-law Rosemary and adored granddaughters Vanessa (Callen) and Courtney.
Myrna was very active with her children’s school and sports activities as well as leading and supporting community events. Later she yearned to return to outside of the home work – she worked as a financial officer for IASCO in Burlingame, CA for over 10 years. After that she and Gordon took up an active travel regimen both nationally and internationally until health and age concerns caused them to restrict their travels to trips to their summer retreat in Lake Tahoe, CA. They were both active in the Norwegian Club in San Francisco and AT&T Telephone Pioneers in the Bay Area.
She will be dearly missed by her loving family and friends.
Myrna will be laid to rest at Woodlawn Memorial Park, reunited beside her beloved husband Gordon whom passed away in 2009.
A memorial service for family and friends will be announced at a later date.
