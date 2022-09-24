Maxine Hooper Smith Jacobsen, age 89, died on September 1, 2022, in Stockton, California. Maxine was born in Everett, Washington on July 6, 1933, to Max Hooper and Myrtle Rebecca Salling Hooper. She, and her younger siblings were raised in Spokane. She graduated from Lewis and Clark High School, and then Whitman College. Maxine was married to Joe Smith, and they raised their two children, moving from Washington to San Mateo, Salinas, Reno, Burlingame. Following their divorce, they remained friendly. Maxine worked as a grade and middle school teacher, primarily in San Mateo with a specialty in Language Arts. She married Dick Jacobsen, and after retirement they moved to Stockton, enjoying the Delta and family. Maxine was active at church, AAUW, Book Club, Herb Club, Bonsai, and gardening. We called her Mrs. Goose, a reference to a favorite children’s book character. She was caring, loyal, humorous, resilient, optimistic, creative and adored by her family. Maxine is survived by her daughter Becky Smith Gould, son Hal Smith (Janet Harris-Smith), grandson Nelson Gould, brother Glen Hooper (Glee) and sister Guyla Hooper Johanson (Ed), along with beloved cousins, nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents, former husband Joe, husband Dick, son-in-law Nelson Gould and nephew Karl Johanson. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, September 28 at 11 am at Mayfair Christian Church, 5 W. Swain Rd, Stockton CA. The service will also be recorded live on YouTube- contact family for the link.
Charitable contributions in her memory may be made to the AAUW-Stockton mentor program, Sierra Club, or charity of your choice.
