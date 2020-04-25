Born Martha Sophie McDowell in Prescott, Arizona, August 29, 1922. Father: Edward P. McDowell, Mother: Genevieve Brown McDowell. Grew up in Phoenix, Arizona with two sisters, Genevieve (“Cissie”) McDowell (later Mrs. Carl Miller), Edith Hall McDowell (later Mrs. William D. Mette) and brother, Thomas Rankin McDowell, married to Mary Sanchez McDowell. Sisters and brother deceased.
Attended Mount Holyoke College in Mass., Columbia-Presbyterian Hospital School of Nursing, earned RN and BS degrees, total education completed was 17 years, employed at U. of Calif. Hospital in San Francisco, married Frank L. Rosman in 1947, divorced 1962. In 1962 employed at Sunset Magazine editorial staff, moved to Burlingame in 1972, worked for Better Homes & Gardens, earned Real Estate Broker license, worked for May Associates Realtors, a founder of The Burlingame Historical Society, received awards including Burlingame’s 1983 Citizen of the Year and first recipient of Burlingame’s Walk of Fame award in 2008, the centennial year. Married Robert L. May, deceased May 23, 2000. Martha is survived by 3 children, 5 grand children and 3 great grandchildren.
