At age 57, Lisa Maria Garcia peacefully passed away on December 3, 2021 surrounded by loving family. Lisa was born in San Francisco, CA. to Michel and Donna Pisani. She grew up in Hillsborough, San Mateo, and Los Altos, and attended University of San Diego, before moving to Los Angeles. Married to Jeffrey J. Garcia, but much later divorced, Lisa is survived by their daughter Alexandria, the joy of her life.
Lisa worked for Mellinger Company in Southern California, before becoming a highly involved "stay at home Mom," devoted to her family. In later years, Lisa returned to work, and was continuing her proud and successful career at Earthwise Bag Co., Burbank, CA. She had relocated to Portland, Oregon to be close to her daughter.
Lisa is survived by her loving daughter, Alexandria Garcia, her sister Modette Graybill, her brother, Michael Pisani, and their respective spouses, Lee Graybill and Helena Pisani. Also, her nieces and nephews, Jessica Graybill, Michael C. Pisani, Lee C. Graybill, Caroline Hord, and Isabelle Pisani. Her cousin Cecilia Benedett, and Gabby and Gino Benedett. In addition, her friend of 50 years, Eileen Prevastini. Lisa’s strong and vibrant spirit, wit and humor, and loving heart for her friends and big Italian Family, will be deeply missed forever!
Private Memorial Mass, St. Bartholomew Church. Interment will be at The Italian Cemetery, Colma, California.
