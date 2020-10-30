John Joseph Kelly born July 14, 1959. He was born in Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City. He attended Saint Pius and Sequoia High School. Was in Little League and Senior League baseball. Enlisted in the US Marine Corps in 1980 and served 3 years. He passed away this last week of October. He is survived by his parents John and Ida Kelly and his sister Sharon and son Cody and his nephew Sean. He will sincerely be missed. May he Rest In Peace.

