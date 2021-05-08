Born May 7, 1931 in Buffalo, New York and passed on to be with the Lord on April 27, 2021 in Neversink, New York. Frances was predeceased by her first husband William (Bill) Foglia and her second husband Albert (Al) Mario Teglia. She is survived by her sister Toni Johnson; her sister-in-law Phyllis Fasanello (Michael); her son Michael A. Foglia (Crystal); her daughter CherylAnn Woehl (Walter Zeitschel); her grandchildren Michael Foglia (Tammy), Jennifer Foglia-Jones (Matt), Stephanie Carey (Michael); her great-grandchildren Davis, Cooper, Weston and Maddox Foglia, Kingsley and Landry Jones, and Hailey, Avery and Millie Carey; her beloved cats Pia and Dolce; and all of her “adopted family” and friends.
Frances moved from Buffalo to Sacramento, CA in 1967 where she spent most her adult life. Her and Bill opened the Sausage Kitchen, which was known for its incredible homemade sausages. She worked at and retired from Wells Fargo Bank where she was part of the team that installed the first ATM machines. Not one to remain idle, in her 60’s Frances began working for the State of California Franchise Tax Board. She was very active in the Catholic Church and the Italian Catholic Federation. In later years she became committed to the various causes her husband Albert supported, especially his Jobs for Youth Program. Frances loved to cook and entertain and especially loved the holidays.
In Neversink, NY, her home since 2016, she was known for her incredible Halloween and Christmas displays. She also looked forward to helping at the Grahamsville Little World’s Fair every year where her beautiful smile and friendly manner always made new friends. Frances had a love for all animals, especially her cherished cats Pia and Dolce that she and Al raised from the age of 4 days old. Frances will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery, Colma, CA. The family wants to thank the Hospice of Sullivan County (West Team) for all their support, the Neversink Emergency Medical Team for always being there when she needed them, and the Woodbourne Colonial Memorial Funeral Home for making sure she is laid to rest just as she wanted to be. Rest in peace Frances. We love you.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to your LOCAL SPCA or Animal Shelter be made in her memory. Services in NY, transported from NY to CA to Duggans Serra and then to be buried with Albert Teglia, her husband, at Holy Cross Cemetary, Colma, CA.
