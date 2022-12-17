Edward J. O’Connor, Jr.

Edward J. O'Connor, Jr., 96-year-old father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away peacefully at Mission Hospice House in Redwood City on Friday, December 9, 2022.

Ed was born in San Francisco on December 24, 1925 to Edward and Loretta O'Connor. He had one sister, the late Rita (O'Connor) Franco, who was his life-long best friend. Ed would lovingly recall the large extended family from his childhood—lots of uncles, aunts, and cousins who were important and formative parts of his life. He grew up in the Portola District in San Francisco and was a proud graduate of Sacred Heart High School. Following his Thursday graduation from Sacred Heart in 1944, he enlisted in the Navy the following Monday. Ed served on the USS El Dorado in the Pacific until the end of World War II, and was very proud of his military service.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription