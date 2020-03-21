Dr. Edgar Drucker, a long-time resident of San Mateo and Burlingame, died peacefully at his home on March 15, 2020. He was 99.
Born in Chicago on April 25, 1920, he earned his undergraduate and medical degrees from the University of Illinois. He served in the US Navy during WWII. Eventually settling in San Mateo, he established a surgical practice at Mills Peninsula Hospital to which he was passionately dedicated for forty years. Active in his community, he served as president of the San Mateo School Board, was a member of the American Cancer Society, the Peninsula Tennis Club, and Peninsula Temple Sholom. He was the beloved husband of the late Charlotte Glasser Drucker; loving father of Thomas Drucker (Betsy), Elizabeth
Drucker Rivitz (the late Mitchell) and the late Carolyn Drucker; devoted grandfather of William Drucker Rivitz and Benjamin Drucker Rivitz; and dear brother of the late Arnold Drucker. In his later years, he greatly enjoyed the companionship of Sharon Campodonico.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
