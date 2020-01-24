A South San Francisco resident was sentenced Thursday to two years in prison after prosecutors said he instructed a woman to invoke the Fifth Amendment when testifying at his trial for having threatened her.
John Williams III, 41, argued Sept. 1, 2017, with the woman, threatened her and sent photographs of a firearm, prosecutors said.
She knew Williams had been incarcerated for gun charges in the past, prosecutors said.
His instruction that she take the Fifth Amendment instruction was made while he was in custody Nov. 7, 2018.
