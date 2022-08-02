Plans to build on-campus housing for community college students and employees in San Mateo County took another step forward last week, with several sites identified for the purpose on the county’s three campuses.
The locations are part of the San Mateo County Community College District’s facilities master plan, a road map for developments at the campuses adopted by the district’s Board of Trustees during its July 27 meeting.
The college district already operates some apartments for employees at its schools, but does not currently have any options for students.
But with high housing costs in the region, trustees have expressed interest in providing affordable options on-site for students and increasing options for staff. Housing costs have been shown to be a barrier to those seeking higher education or employment within the district, and can cause long commutes for those priced out of the area.
The plans indicate three to four potential new housing locations per campus, including for employees, students and students with families. They do not, however, specify how many homes would be built, or a timeline for completion — things that will be dependent on funding.
The district, earlier this year, had hoped to qualify for nearly $100 million in grant funding from the state to build housing at the College of San Mateo to serve students districtwide, but was selected only for a $200,000 grant to cover architectural planning costs.
Trustees have expressed hope the district will be selected for a second round of grants next year.
The funding source is the state’s $2 billion Higher Education Student Housing Grant Program, which was announced last year. Half of the funding from the program is reserved for community colleges. This year, $480 million from the program was handed out, a sizable portion of which went to San Francisco State University to build housing for 750 students.
As another option, board Trustee John Pimentel suggested the district could convert underutilized buildings on campuses to other uses, among them housing.
As for its current stock, the district has 104 apartments for employees spread between its College of San Mateo and Cañada College campuses. Another 30 homes are underway at a nearly complete development at Skyline College.
Employees are allowed to live in the units for up to seven years and rents are less than half market rates, according to the district. The waitlist for a unit has more than 250 names.
A 2020 study, meanwhile, found student demand for affordable housing was upwards of 1,000 units per campus.
As another glimpse at future apartments for district employees, the town of Woodside’s state-mandated housing plans call for 80 such homes at Cañada College in Redwood City. Those units are to be built within the next eight years per state guidelines.
Such plans for the cities of San Mateo and San Bruno, however, where College of San Mateo and Skyline College are located, do not mention student or employee housing beyond the 30 units already underway at Skyline College.
