South San Francisco police arrested a man on charges of attempted kidnapping and child annoyance after he grabbed and accosted an 11-year-old girl who was walking to school, the department said.
Police arrested Christopher Cole, 37, after receiving a call Thursday, Aug. 15, that someone grabbed an 11-year-old girl walking to school with her friend and placed his hand over her mouth around 7:55 a.m. on the 700 block of Palm Avenue. A good Samaritan who witnessed the attack intervened and confronted Cole, who was later found by officers at a nearby adult care home, police said.
Cole was arrested, and officers are attempting to identify a motive for the incident, said the department. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 877-8900.
