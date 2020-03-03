The South San Francisco High School Warriors logo and mascot are things of the past because school district officials adopted a student proposal to abandon Native American imagery considered insensitive and unnecessary.
The South San Francisco Unified School District Board of Trustees agreed to do away with the logo and mascot showing a feathered headdress at its meeting Thursday, Feb. 28.
The decision came at the request of students, who gathered more than 400 signatures supporting the effort to preserve the Warriors moniker but ditch the symbols referencing indigenous people.
“Many tribes don’t view this as honorable. Now, instead of focusing on what you think is honoring Native Americans — we should be honoring their request to stop using them as a mascot,” said sophomore Sophia Oller, who led the South San Francisco High School Students 4 Change group advocating for the shift.
Considering the Native American imagery stereotypical, Oller had pointed to other local schools throughout the county where similar decisions were made as precedent for change coming to South San Francisco.
While many of the community members who attended the meeting supported the move, consensus was not universal. Erika Santana, who graduated from South San Francisco High School, said she wanted to see the logo and mascot preserved to recognize tradition.
“We are not disrespecting any Native Americans,” she said. “We are showing respect and honoring their heritage.”
Following such an argument, school board Trustee Mina Richardson voted against the name change.
“I want to honor the past,” said Richardson, who cast the sole dissenting vote on the name change proposal.
Dissent on the issue also existed among South San Francisco High School students, said senior Megan Celillo, who took issue with the advocacy campaign. Specifically, she disagreed with teachers collecting petition signatures favoring the change and suggested the initiative should have been left entirely to students.
Board President Pat Murray though lauded the leadership of students on the issue.
“This type of community awareness and civic engagement is what we try to foster in our students,” she said.
Trustee John Baker agreed, saying he is “darn proud” of the student group. He also expressed confidence the South San Francisco High School community will be improved through the process.
“South City will be as strong as ever without such imagery,” he said.
