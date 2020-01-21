Sunday service at a Lutheran church in San Carlos was held without incident after a 79-year-old outreach pastor with a San Mateo church left a note warning of a doomsday.
The Rev. Joshua Serrano, 39, of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in San Carlos praised the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office for its response to the threat by Paul Michaelson, an outreach pastor with Hope Evangelical Lutheran Church in San Mateo.
“Sheriff deputies did a really good job of keeping a unit out in front,” Serrano said.
A sheriff’s detective said Michaelson left a note Jan. 10 at Holy Trinity Lutheran in San Carlos threatening to return on a Sunday and shoot people, according to a gun violence emergency protective order filed Friday in San Mateo County Superior Court.
Michaelson, who lives in San Carlos two blocks from Trinity Lutheran, left a second note Jan. 12 stating that next Sunday would be doomsday — and that the church pastor would be the first to go followed by the rest, the detective said in the protective order.
A third note said three more days were left and that people should be warned, according to the court filing.
The protective order, which lasts until Feb. 6, requires surrender of all firearms and ammunition and prevents Michaelson from buying a firearm in the future.
A court hearing will be held in February when the judge can make the order last for up to one year. San Mateo County Superior Court granted the emergency protective order Thursday.
Michaelson’s home and property were searched for weapons and ammunition but none were found, the Sheriff’s Office had said Friday.
The Rev. Serrano of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church said Friday that shock and sadness followed Michaelson’s threats — which also spurred prayers.
“We believe God is forgiving,” Serrano said. “God is gracious.”
“God loves everyone,” the pastor said. “God loves Paul Michaelson.”
Serrano said Michaelson had been a member of Trinity Lutheran.
The pastor does not know what motivated Michaelson to threaten the shooting at the church along Manzanita Avenue.
