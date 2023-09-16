Plans for a new self-storage facility have been proposed at the corner of South Claremont Street and 10th Avenue in San Mateo that would mean the demolition of the existing building.
Under the proposal, the existing 5,770 single-story building at 922 S. Claremont St. would come down and be replaced with a two-story self-storage building that also includes a basement. Two remaining buildings that are 14,000 and 5,000 square feet would be retained and converted into storage room. The site would have eight parking spots and two on-site loading spaces. Pre-application plans were submitted Aug. 3
