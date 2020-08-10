In its search to find a man responsible for sexually assaulting a woman Wednesday evening, the San Mateo Police Department has released surveillance video of someone they believe is the suspect.
The victim, a woman in her 60s, was sexually assaulted at about 10:40 p.m. Wednesday in the area of South El Camino Real and Ninth Avenue.
The victim told police she had been seriously beaten and then sexually assaulted. The suspect then fled southwest on foot.
San Mateo police detectives say they believe the suspect is homeless and may have visited businesses in San Mateo. He is described as male, white or Hispanic, in his late teens to early 20s, light skinned, average build and height and with dark outgrown or slightly curly hair. He was wearing a red “LIFEGUARD” sweatshirt, dark pants and carrying a backpack or satchel. He may have also been on a silver bicycle with duct tape wrapped around the seat.
Those who may know the whereabouts of the suspect are being asked to call the San Mateo Police Department immediately. Check your security camera footage.
Anyone with information and/or security camera footage is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Lee Violett at 522-7662 or at lviolett@cityofsanmateo.org.
