Diego Ochoa is the new San Mateo-Foster City Elementary School District superintendent after the school board unanimously approved hiring him to replace outgoing chief Joan Rosas.
The district Board of Trustees unanimously agreed Thursday, May 20, to hire Ochoa, who since 2018 has worked as the chief administrator of the Hollister Unified School District.
Ochoa will begin work in July, when he will take over for Superintendent Joan Rosas, who in January announced her intent to retire at the end of the school year after six years atop the district.
He will receive a baseline salary of $252,000 with an annual $1,500 bonus for his master’s degree over his contract spanning three years. With a satisfactory performance review, he stands to get a 5% pay hike annually. He will receive the same retirement, benefits and vacation package as the rest of the district administrators.
Talking to Ochoa who attended the board meeting, President Ken Chin expressed his enthusiasm over the start of the new administrative term.
“You definitely checked all the boxes we wanted, and more,” he said. “We are very excited for you to get out there.”
Trustee Noelia Corzo too anticipated Ochoa beginning his work, while recognizing the contribution Rosas made to the district.
“We are grateful for the new beginning and the foundation Joan has helped create in our district,” she said.
For her part, Rosas also supported the hire.
“I think he will be a wonderful asset to the district,” she said.
Reviewing their selection process, officials appreciated Ochoa’s experience in addressing student equity issues, engaging with parents, building facilities and improving special education opportunities.
Prior to joining the Hollister district, Ochoa worked as a director of special education and superintendent at the Esparto Unified School District, outside of Sacramento. He has also worked as a teacher, assistant principal and assistant principal. In all, he has more than two decades of education experience.
Ochoa committed to working tirelessly to support local students in his opening address to his new community.
“I’m going to be your champion every day,” he said. “I will never give up on any student in this district.”
He also expressed appreciation to trustees, who selected Ochoa after a search by a consulting group. Specifically, he lauded the community engagement process followed by officials in advance of offering him the job.
“I’m going to devote myself to this task,” he said.
For her part, Trustee Shara Watkins said she appreciated Ochoa’s attentiveness to social equity issues and felt that his perspective on such matters aligned with the board’s approach.
“I’m so excited about the direction we are going,” she said.
Ochoa and Rosas are expected to collaborate over the final month, in advance of him taking on the position. But with his term slated to soon start, Ochoa signaled his readiness to begin serving his new school community.
“I’m all in,” he said. “Let’s get started.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.