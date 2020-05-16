Getting stoned: Someone wearing a red jacket was throwing rocks at people and cars on Oak Avenue in Redwood City, it was reported at 8:37 a.m. Tuesday, May 12.
San Bruno
Arrest. Someone was arrested after being found with drugs in their possession on Huntington Avenue, it was reported at 1:07 p.m. Wednesday, May 13.
Burglary. Someone in a silver Audi smashed the passenger side window of a white Chevrolet express cargo van and stole a wallet and money on El Camino Real, it was reported at 12:34 p.m. Wednesday, May 13.
Reckless driver. Two motorcycles were racing up Santa Clara Avenue doing wheelies without helmets, it was reported at 11:18 a.m. Tuesday, May 12.
Arrest. Someone was arrested on Hensley Avenue after they were found in possession of drugs, it was reported at 10:55 p.m. Monday, May 11.
Burlingame
Arrest. Someone who stole a soda and phone chargers was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia on El Camino Real, it was reported at 7:04 p.m. Wednesday, May 13.
Petty theft. A shoplifter stole cereal and shoe supports from a store on El Camino Real, it was reported at 6:26 p.m. Wednesday, May 13.
Suspicious circumstance. Someone on Adrian Road believed they saw their stolen bike being sold online, it was reported at 9:16 p.m. Tuesday, May 12.
