SAN CARLOS
Arrested. Someone on the 1400 block of El Camino Real was arrested for shoplifting a bottle of sparkling water and trespassing, it was reported 11:07 p.m. Monday, April 4.
Vehicle burglary. Someone broke the rear window of a truck on the 500 block of Skyway Road, folded down the seats, and attempted to enter it, it was reported 5:20 p.m. Monday, April 4.
Citation. Someone on Arroyo Avenue was cited for possessing fentanyl and narcotic paraphernalia, it was reported 6:03 p.m. Monday, April 4.
REDWOOD CITY
Battery. A man wearing a sparkly denim jacket assaulted a conductor on James Avenue, it was reported 6:15 a.m. Tuesday, April 12.
Disturbance. Someone was refusing to put their dog on a leash inside a store on Broadway, it was reported 12:34 p.m. Monday, April 11.
Arrest. A man was arrested for domestic violence against his wife and sister-in-law, it was reported 7:45 a.m. Sunday, April 10.
