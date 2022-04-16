Daily Journal police reports generic logo
Good thing they checked — A man was arrested for using a stolen check on Roosevelt Avenue in Redwood City, it was reported 11:09 a.m. Tuesday, April 5.

SAN CARLOS

Arrested. Someone on the 1400 block of El Camino Real was arrested for shoplifting a bottle of sparkling water and trespassing, it was reported 11:07 p.m. Monday, April 4.

Vehicle burglary. Someone broke the rear window of a truck on the 500 block of Skyway Road, folded down the seats, and attempted to enter it, it was reported 5:20 p.m. Monday, April 4.

Citation. Someone on Arroyo Avenue was cited for possessing fentanyl and narcotic paraphernalia, it was reported 6:03 p.m. Monday, April 4.

REDWOOD CITY

Battery. A man wearing a sparkly denim jacket assaulted a conductor on James Avenue, it was reported 6:15 a.m. Tuesday, April 12.

Disturbance. Someone was refusing to put their dog on a leash inside a store on Broadway, it was reported 12:34 p.m. Monday, April 11.

Arrest. A man was arrested for domestic violence against his wife and sister-in-law, it was reported 7:45 a.m. Sunday, April 10.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription