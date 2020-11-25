Take your horseplay elsewhere: Two men were loitering outside with horse masks, scaring customers, on El Camino Real in Redwood City, it was reported at 7:26 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31.
HALF MOON BAY
Narcotics. A Half Moon Bay resident was cited for possession of methamphetamine during a traffic stop on the 4200 block of Highway 1, it was reported at 7:56 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10.
Narcotics. A Half Moon Bay resident was cited for possessing a pipe used to ingest narcotics in their vehicle after they were contacted for a vehicle violation on Main Street, it was reported at 7:47 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10.
Arrest. A Half Moon Bay resident was arrested for driving under the influence after failing a series of sobriety tests on Third Avenue, it was reported at 7:05 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9.
SAN CARLOS
Stored vehicle. A vehicle was towed for registration that was expired for over six months on the 1000 block of Bransten Road, it was reported at 10:17 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10.
Grand theft. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle on the 600 block of 18th Avenue, it was reported at 12:34 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9.
Accident. There was a noninjury vehicle collision on the 1500 block of Cherry Street, it was reported at 12:12 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9.
