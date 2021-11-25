Hello, fun police? Someone complained that their neighbors were jumping around and making excessive noise on Marburger Avenue in Belmont, it was reported 10:18 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17.
BELMONT
Fraud. Someone lost $120 to fraud on Oxford Way, it was reported 3:26 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18.
Hit-and-run. Someone came back to their car to find their driver’s side door damaged on Alameda de las Pulgas, it was reported 3:13 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18.
Fire department call. Someone heard a fire alarm go off for 25 minutes without seeing flames and without seeing or smelling smoke on Carlmont Drive, it was reported 1:51 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17.
Animal call. Someone called concerned for an injured deer that was not able to get up on the corner of Lyall Way and Merry Moppet Lane, it was reported 10:31 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16.
