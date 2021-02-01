Locking keys in the car is understandable: Someone left their keys inside the vehicle, accidentally locked their vehicle and went for a run with no clothes on, resulting in deputies warning them about the consequences of running without clothing on Golf Course Drive in unincorporated San Mateo County, it was reported at 10:16 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 24.
SAN MATEO
Stolen vehicle. A 2002 Chevrolet pickup truck was stolen on South El Camino Real, it was reported at 11:21 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 14.
Commercial burglary. Someone entered a commercial building via a fire exit and damaged things inside the store on Bridgepointe Parkway, it was reported at 3:52 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 14.
Fraud. Money was taken from accounts and credit cards with someone’s personal information on George Avenue, it was reported at 11:32 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 14.
Disturbance. Someone was yelling and throwing items on the floor on Concar Drive, it was reported at 3:14 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.