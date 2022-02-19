A jail inmate who conspired with two San Mateo County correctional officers in 2013 to acquire cellphones and drugs for use over several months has received three years probation, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said Friday.
Dionicio Lopez, a known gang member, was given two cellphones and OxyContin for several months and was allowed to use the cellphones openly in the county jail, the DA’s Office said. The incidents occurred from April to December of 2013. He received credit for a year of jail time served.
