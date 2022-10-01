With the presence of avian flu in the Bay Area, San Mateo County Health is advising residents who keep backyard birds or domestic flocks to protect them from contact with wild birds and for the public to take precautions when handling dead birds.
Highly pathogenic avian influenza, which is highly contagious and often fatal in birds, poses minimal risk to people, but residents should take care when interacting with birds.
The virus typically spreads from wild birds to domestic ones. Multiple wild bird species, including Canada geese, American white pelican, California gull, mallard, turkey vulture, great horned owl, red-tailed hawk, American crow and Cooper’s hawk, have recently tested positive for HPAI. Backyard poultry, commercial flocks and pet birds can become infected with HPAI through contact with wild birds, their droppings or shared food and water sources, according to County Health.
Domestic poultry, including chickens and turkeys, are at highest risk of severe disease.
“Bird flu is common in Northern California,” said Marc Meulman, director of Public Health, Policy and Planning, which supervises Animal Control and Licensing. “While the risk to humans is small, we’re asking the public to avoid dead birds when possible and for residents who keep chickens, roosters, turkeys and other birds to prevent their exposure to wild birds.”
While avian flu is not known to pose a risk to companion animals, such as dogs, the current strain has been found in wild carnivores, including foxes and coyotes. Pets should be kept away from wild birds and their droppings as much as possible.
The Peninsula Humane Society, which manages animal control services on behalf of the county, will collect dead birds and other dead animals from public property. For collection of dead birds from public property, call (650) 340-8200 on weekdays from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. and on weekends and holidays from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. No cases of avian flu in people have been reported in the Bay Area.
