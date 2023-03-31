San Mateo County’s Commuter Challenge is back with a mission to encourage residents to use alternative modes of transportation when traveling to work or school, helping to reduce traffic congestion and carbon emissions.
The challenge is sponsored by Commute.org, San Mateo County’s transportation and demand management agency and will run from April 1 through May 31. The public is asked to log commute times on the agency’s STAR platform and in turn they will qualify for weekly and grand prize raffle drawings.
Weekly prizes include $25 e-gift cards, $30 FasTrak Flex toll tags, $50 Clipper card, Amazon Fire Tablets and more. Participants could also win one of five grand prizes — Amazon Kindle Scribe, $300 Clipper Card, Bose QuietComfort Earbuds, $200 Zappos e-gift card or a vacation package.
“The annual San Mateo County Commuter Challenge is a fun way to encourage more people to try using different forms of sustainable transportation,” Commute.org Executive Director John Ford said in a press release announcing the campaign. “In the immortal words of Commissioner Gordon of Batman fame, ‘You’re going to make a difference. A lot of times it won’t be huge, it won’t be visible even. But it will matter just the same.’”
Visit commute.org to create a profile and learn more about San Mateo County’s Commuter Challenge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.