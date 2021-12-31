We’ve all been there: the pounding headache, nausea, agony — a debilitating feeling of regret followed shortly by a promise to never put ourselves through this again.
Hangovers are the worst. Yet come Jan. 1, millions of people around the world will no doubt wake up to find themselves in the depths of dehydration and despair.
Lucky for you, the Daily Journal gathered the best tips and tricks from six local bartenders to keep you feeling tip-top even if you had one too many:
Alisa Rosado, bartender at Bucky’s Cocktail Lounge in San Mateo
The night of: “The best thing to do is drink water in between drinks, a lot of people don’t … If you drink top shelf alcohol a lot of the time you don’t get as hard of a hangover as you would if you drink well alcohol.”
The next day: “Mexican soups are great for hangovers, any Mexican soup like posole, menudo, all these soups are amazing … Also if you take a slice of lime and soak it in angostura bitters and then suck on the lime, that’s supposed to make you feel instantly better. Or a shot of Fernet-Branca is good.”
***
Amber D-Antonio, bartender at Mardi Gras Lounge in Redwood City
The night of: “One or two glasses of water throughout your drinking period will help you with your hangover. Avoid tequila. … Drink water and two aspirins before you go to bed. Your hangover will be gone in the morning.”
The next day: “I go to one of the Mexican taquerias and eat the barbacoa tacos with a side of the consume, the sauce that goes on the side — it’s delicious. Nice, hot and spicy, perfect for a hangover.”
***
Owen Molloy, third generation owner of Molloys in South San Francisco
The night of: “Stay with no sugary drinks. The sweeter the drink the worse the hangover.”
The next day: “A bloody mary with horseradish, that’s what I drink when I get a hangover. I think the hot from the horseradish and the vodka from the bloody mary gets you going.”
***
Robert Wood, bartender at Yuppie Bar in San Mateo
The night of: “Wine for one gives you a real bad hangover. Fireball, sweet whiskey, Goldschlager, anything sweet definitely gives you a hangover.“
The next day: “Alka-Seltzer, every time, guaranteed.”
***
Bob Palomar, bartender at Saddle Room Bar in Redwood City
The night of: “The best cure for a hangover is don’t drink to begin with. … If you do, I would drink some kind of sugary thing like a soda or something on the side. Water just hydrates you; a soda will give you more sugar for the body to eat up so it doesn’t take all the alcohol sugar. Just drink responsibly.”
The next day: “You gotta go spicy the next day, spicy food, a michelada, anything spicy will get you through. I have no idea why it works, maybe it helps you sweat the stuff out.”
***
Priscilla Cruz, bartender at Mariners Point Bar in Foster City
The night of: “Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate. [Stay away from] anything sugary.”
The next day: “Bitters and soda water help. It works because the bubbles, the bubbles for your tummy. Anything that soaks up alcohol, bread, fast food, I always do McDonalds in the morning.”
(650) 344-5200, ext. 105
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.