In an effort to reduce aircraft noise near the San Carlos and Half Moon Bay airports, San Mateo County officials have distributed videos pilots can use to take off and land at the two county-operated airports, according to a county press release.
Part of the county’s Aircraft Noise Management Plan, the narrated, aerial videos have been posted on a new county website with information on airport noise and operations, including takeoff and landing data. Aimed at helping new pilots navigate the airspace near the two airports, the videos’ narration directs viewers’ attention to notable landmarks and strategies for curbing the aircraft noise heard by those below, according to the release.
“Our hope is that pilots will view the videos before they visit our airports to familiarize themselves with local knowledge and our voluntary arrival and departure routes,” said Airport Manager Gretchen Kelly in the release. “And the videos are just beautiful. Everybody can enjoy the view of the coast near Half Moon Bay or flying over the city of San Francisco.”
County airport officials updated the county’s Voluntary Noise Abatement Procedures in conjunction with the airports’ pilot associations and aviation business, city officials, residents and the Federal Aviation Administration.
Noise from aircraft using the San Carlos Airport had been a source of concern for residents in San Mateo and Santa Clara counties since 2013, when Surf Air began routing flights through the general aviation airport where pilots of small aircraft train and store their aircraft. Though airport officials confirmed Surf Air operations at the San Carlos Airport slowed to a halt last summer, the company’s website shows service at the San Carlos Airport has since resumed.
For more than three years, officials have explored measures to address those concerns, including forming a cross-jurisdictional working group to study noise levels as well as improving tracking of flights and communication about airport policies with those using the general aviation airport where pilots of small aircraft train and store their aircraft.
Visit publicworks.smcgov.org/noise-abatement-program to learn more about the San Mateo County Airports Voluntary Noise Abatement Program.
