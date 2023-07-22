A proposal allowing parklet platforms outside restaurants within downtown San Mateo on B Street between First and Third avenues has received City Council approval as it looks to increase the attractiveness of the area.
The two blocks at B Street are areas closed to all vehicle traffic but open to the public for pedestrian use, called a pedestrian mall. Parklets are typically used in downtown areas for pedestrian walking and dining use that converts curbside parking into a seated area for eating or other uses, with the council deciding at its July 17 meeting that allowing parklets was a good way to increase foot traffic, help businesses coming out of the pandemic and make long-term improvements to downtown, a key city asset.
The permits will allow ground-floor food service businesses within the pedestrian mall to construct a dining platform directly in front of their business and on-street parking spaces. It also allows for outdoor seating and furniture along the sidewalk.
“We want the pedestrian mall to be successful and full, not sparsely 40% occupied,” Councilmember Rob Newsom said at the meeting.
City staff is proposing that businesses that want to install a parklet have both a one-time permit application review fee of $530 and an annual permit fee of $408. The council directed staff to plan for a one-year waiver of both fees to help encourage businesses to participate in the program. The council was initially looking at a waiver for two years before deciding one year was best to encourage restaurants to sign up for the program. The council also expressed interest in amending current guidelines to allow corner lot businesses to build parklets.
The council approved permanent street closures on B Street in October of 2021 after they successfully helped struggling restaurants hold outdoor dining. Businesses during the time were allowed to construct outdoor dining facilities in parking spaces, serving as a lifeline for many owners. The closures also provide a safe area for pedestrians in a busy section often dominated by cars. The closures were so successful the council made them permanent to increase interaction and walkability and improve the downtown’s long-term future. In addition to allowing parklets, the city is planning on adding removable Americans with Disabilities Act ramps, bike racks and garbage cans on each block and adding bollards, planters and trees to block off the closed street. The council unanimously passed the resolution.
