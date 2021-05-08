Jennifer Frentress will be the new San Carlos Elementary School District superintendent, replacing outgoing school chief Michelle Harmeier, who is slated to retire at the end of the school year.
The San Carlos Elementary School District Board of Trustees approved hiring Frentress, who most recently worked at the county Office of Education and Millbrae Elementary School District, during a meeting Thursday, May 6.
School board President Neil Layton expressed his enthusiasm over the hire.
“Dr. Frentress is a strong listener and communicator who will collaborate well with our talented team of educators, principals and staff,” he said in a prepared statement.
He also admired her extensive familiarity with modern curriculum, as well as her proficiency for collaborating with administrators and teachers as well as managing budgets.
Frentress signed a three-year contract, paying her $225,000 annually with a $5,000 annual pay hike with a positive performance review.
And she will receive the same health and benefits package as the rest of the district’s administration.
Frentress is slated to begin her term July 1, following the departure of Harmeier, who in January announced her plans to retire after three years at the district.
Frentress has two decades of public education experience, advancing from teaching to administration across California, Oregon and Washington, D.C. For the past year, she worked as the associate superintendent of Innovation and Research for the county Office of Education and the interim assistant superintendent at the Millbrae Elementary School District.
She is the second new school chief hire on the MidPeninsula in recent months, following the Sequoia Union High School District hiring Darnise Williams last month. Frentress is a San Carlos resident, who enjoys cycling, gardening and reading in her spare time.
“I am excited and honored to be the next superintendent of the San Carlos School District and look forward to working collaboratively with the school board, staff, students, parents and community,” Dr. Frentress said in a prepared statement.
“I was highly attracted to the community priorities of educating the whole-child and inclusive practices,” she continued. “I’m committed to providing all students with an enriching educational experience to prepare them for an ever-changing global society.”
