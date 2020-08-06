A proposed three-story commercial space in San Carlos has passed a development hurdle, gaining approval from the planning commission during a virtual meeting Monday night.
The 21,483-square-foot building, slated to be built at 993 Laurel St., would include a retail space on the ground floor and office units on the second and third floors with a partially covered terrace also on the third floor.
Development of the new mixed-use structure would require the demolition of two existing businesses, Headlines Salon and TLC Nail and Foot Spa. Jim and Angi DiPaola, the owners of the 993 Laurel St. building, Headlines Salon and lifelong county residents, are behind the new development.
“When we purchased the building 20 years ago it was our long-term plan and vision to ultimately redevelop the property to a real estate project that could help support us going into our retirement years and ... to provide long-term value to our three children as the cornerstone of our state planning,” said Jim DiPaola. “After 37 years of operating a business on Laurel Street that time has come for us.”
In the staff report, the building is described to be developed in a “warm modern architectural style” consisting of stacked brick and flat seamed metal panels in light tones. Plans include an electrically automated parking structure, consisting of 31 stalls accessed with a computer-based app.
Landscaping features include the addition of four trees, planted areas along the sidewalk, a raised planter for seating and three live “green walls” consisting of shrubs and climbing vines. A public bench, bike parking and pedestrian lighting is also included on the ground floor.
Commissioners approved the design review but under the condition the developers repave an alley behind the new building along Morse Boulevard next to the San Carlos Inn.
