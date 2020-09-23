The family members of a woman killed in a hit-and-run accident are urging anyone with knowledge about the unsolved crime in San Bruno to come forward while hoping the information could offer her loved ones some resolution.
An unidentified driver struck Jasmine Corley, 41, around 11:40 p.m. Friday, July 10, on the 1100 block of El Camino Real. Corley’s father Ron said a Chevrolet SUV traveling 40 mph threw her 50 feet into the air — leaving her with severe brain damage, a split spine, broken spleen and sliced liver.
After two weeks in a coma at the intensive care unit in Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, she was taken off life support, said Ron Corley, who held his daughter’s hand as she died.
“Our hearts are broken right now,” said Corley, whose family is still mourning the loss of a daughter and sister remembered as outgoing, adventurous, selfless and fun-loving.
Video captured by a nearby store’s surveillance camera showed the driver stopping after the collision for 20 seconds, before exiting the scene. No one got out of the car to check on his daughter after the crash. A witness who heard the accident at a nearby convenience store called 911, Corley said.
Analysis of the footage showed the vehicle was damaged around the front driver’s side headlight. It was last seen heading south on El Camino Real.
San Bruno police Lt. Brent Schimek said evidence collected at the scene indicated the car was a light-colored Chevy Traverse, made between 2009 and 2012. But because an investigation is still underway, additional details could be provided.
“Our detectives are still working diligently on this,” said Schimek.
Jasmine Corley’s younger brother Ronald Corley II said the family is seeking more information in pursuit of closure.
“Our family has forgiven whoever the driver was and whoever the passengers might have been. We empathize with the situation of being involved with something like that, and understand the reaction and thoughts in someone’s mind in that situation as a driver. We forgive them,” he said. “And we hope they will show the same amount of empathy for us and do the right thing. Help us really put an end to the questions we have about how and why and what happened.”
Growing up in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Jasmine Corley was an outstanding athlete — playing on the high school varsity basketball team while she was a middle schooler.
Her brother described her as a leader who earned the admiration of teammates with a respectful approach that left ego aside.
“She had an amazing smile that people gravitated toward. And her personality matched it,” he said.
Her father shared a similar memory.
“She was sunshine on a rainy day. She would always make you smile. Once you met her, you would never forget her,” he said.
After leaving her hometown, Jasmine Corley spent time in Atlanta and Portland, Oregon, before settling in the Bay Area. Her brother said the traveling fit her adventurous spirit, but in recent years she found comfort in the local lifestyle.
“I felt like she had reached a place of peace,” he said.
Such a perspective makes the death even more difficult for her family, said her brother. Jasmine Corley is survived by four siblings, who have been brought together through their grief, said her brother.
“She was a sister. She was a daughter. She was an aunt. She was a girlfriend or wife. She was loved. And anyone who is loved should have some compassion in their heart to assure the right thing happens,” said her brother.
To that end, he said the Corley family is asking anyone with evidence or information which could help advance the investigation to step forward.
“It would really help us to close this chapter. I’m sure they are feeling the same way, because this will haunt them the way it haunts us,” he said.
Anyone with any information related to this case is urged to contact the San Bruno Police Department at (650) 616-7100 or by email: sbpdtipline@sanbruno.ca.gov. Information can be left anonymously.
(650) 344-5200 ext. 105
