SamTrans is seeking comments on its El Camino Real Bus Speed and Reliability Study, which seeks to analyze the impact of slowdowns on bus service on El Camino Real and identify potential improvements to help achieve faster and more reliable service.

Public outreach ends on May 20. The community is being asked to provide input on the draft improvements to inform the final report, which is planned to go to the SamTrans Board of Directors in late summer. The study is proposing potential improvements that would make that route, and others that use El Camino Real, more efficient and reliable to improve the experience for both operators and riders, and to help attract new riders. Some of the draft improvements include bus stop balancing and relocation, bus bulbs, queue jumps and bus-only lanes, according to SamTrans.

The virtual community meeting will be 5:30-6:30 p.m., Thursday, May 19. Languages: English, Spanish and Mandarin. Call in option: (669) 900-9128. Zoom webinar ID: 833 7256 7854. Zoom: https://bit.ly/ecrstudy.

