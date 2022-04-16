SamTrans is seeking comments on its El Camino Real Bus Speed and Reliability Study, which seeks to analyze the impact of slowdowns on bus service on El Camino Real and identify potential improvements to help achieve faster and more reliable service.
Public outreach ends on May 20. The community is being asked to provide input on the draft improvements to inform the final report, which is planned to go to the SamTrans Board of Directors in late summer. The study is proposing potential improvements that would make that route, and others that use El Camino Real, more efficient and reliable to improve the experience for both operators and riders, and to help attract new riders. Some of the draft improvements include bus stop balancing and relocation, bus bulbs, queue jumps and bus-only lanes, according to SamTrans.
The virtual community meeting will be 5:30-6:30 p.m., Thursday, May 19. Languages: English, Spanish and Mandarin. Call in option: (669) 900-9128. Zoom webinar ID: 833 7256 7854. Zoom: https://bit.ly/ecrstudy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.