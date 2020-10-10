Faced with strong development interest to bring more housing and offices into Redwood City, on Monday the City Council will make a final decision on which proposals from a recent gatekeeper process will receive approval, sending others to rework plans to fit within the city’s vision.
Over the course of two study sessions, nine proposals were scrutinized on how well each addressed the city’s priorities of housing, transportation and children and youth while requesting amendment from the General Plan, a blueprint of what residents would like the city to look like as adopted in 2010.
Of the nine proposals, city staff is recommending the council deny four, one two-unit residential proposal and three commercial developments. The residential proposal would involve the addition of two market-rate units over an existing commercial zoned building at 797 Arguello St. The building owner intended to rent the units to employees of the Redwood Massage and Sauna which currently occupies the building.
Due to the small size of the proposal and required amendments, staff recommends the council deny the project for likely being “an inefficient use of staff time and resources,” according to the staff report. Development costs for staff time and a General Plan Amendment review would potentially make the proposal financially infeasible for the developer as well.
Three commercial projects promising to bring 434,000 square feet of office space and 148 below-market rate units are also recommended to be denied. A mixed-use development at 601 Allerton St. up for denial would include a publicly accessible pickleball court and $3.7 million in donations toward local organizations.
While an explanation for the denial recommendation wasn’t presented, during a study session, the developer was asked to consider including additional residential units by developing a fully residential building off site. As proposed, the development would bring eight below-market-rate units to the city.
A mixed-use development at 901, 947 and 999 El Camino Real where an AutoZone sits, is also recommended to be denied following the developer’s offsite addition of a residential building at 2529 Broadway. The Broadway location is within the city’s Transit District, which is under review for needed transit upgrades, and would require a separate review process. The proposal included a two-story teen center and 60 below-market-rate units.
The final proposed development recommended for denial would replace Chase Bank at 2300 Broadway. Consisting of 200,000 square feet of office space, 15,000 square feet of residential space and 5,000 square feet of public open space, the proposal falls within the proposed boundaries of the Central Redwood City Plan area.
As development caps are quickly being met within the General Plan, the city is conducting the new Central Redwood City Plan to continue guiding development decisions in the heart of the city. Staff recommends the proposal be considered within the context of the new plan rather than moving ahead with the proposal.
Though staff is recommending the four projects be denied, the council has the authority to approve or deny any of the nine proposals. If more than five proposals are approved, city staff would likely have to pause both the Central Redwood City and Transit District planning processes.
Approved proposals will have two years to submit formal plan applications while those denied would have to wait two years to resubmit similar plans for the same site for reconsideration. Denied proposals may also resubmit plans that fit within the General Plan and zoning code or begin long-term planning to fit within the new vision plan processes.
In other business, the council will also consider including equity as a guiding principle in the city’s Strategic Plan, a guiding document detailing priorities for the future of the city. The plan includes three main priorities including housing, transportation and children and youth.
The City Council will meet remotely via Zoom at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12, and will be streamed live at redwoodcity.org and on Comcast Channel 27 and AT&T U-verse Channel 99. Remote public comments will be received by telephone during the meeting, prior to the close of public comment on an item. *67 (669) 900-6833, Meeting ID: 962 5028 8377.
