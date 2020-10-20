Two juvenile raccoons were found inside a closed bank in Redwood City Tuesday and, while they had masks, nothing was taken, according to the Peninsula Humane Society and SPCA, which was called to the scene.
“It’s not every day an animal organization gets called to deal with a bank break in, but since the bank robbers were masked bandits of the wildlife kind, we were indeed the appropriate responders,” PHS/SPCA’s Communications Manager Buffy Martin Tarbox said in a press release. “The bank managers let our rescue staff into the bank, and after about ten minutes of chasing the raccoons around the bank, we were finally able to safely shoo them outside. They apparently didn’t want to leave the bank.”
PHS/SPCA was notified of the raccoon intruders by a man who was using the ATM early Tuesday morning. At first, he thought he was seeing a stuffed animal on top of a desk inside the bank, but then he saw the animal move and realized he was staring directly at a live raccoon and called PHS/SPCA.
“There were muddy pawprints on a tree outside the bank, so we suspect the raccoons climbed the tree to the roof of the bank, and then somehow managed to crawl into the air ducts and fell through the ceiling tiles onto the floor of the bank,” according to Tarbox. “There were several broken ceiling tiles, and the masked bandits knocked papers around and even a computer over. Thankfully, the raccoons were not injured during their morning escapade, and to our knowledge they didn’t abscond with any money.”
PHS/SPCA Animal Rescue and Control rescues thousands of wildlife and domestic animals every single year.
