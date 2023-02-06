Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
A more cost-competitive renewable energy future is possible according to a Peninsula Clean Energy modeling tool that measured its cost-effectiveness.
The modeling tool, called Matching Around-The-Clock Hourly Energy, or MATCH, shows renewable energy supply 99% of the time can be cost-competitive with fossil fuels while reducing greenhouse gas emissions, according to a January white paper from Peninsula Clean Energy, San Mateo County’s locally-controlled electricity provider.
PCE CEO Jan Pepper said it tries to price its electricity 5% below what Pacific Gas and Electric charges so customers can have reduced rates, saving around $90 million since the start of PCE. Pepper said the white paper results show PCE can do it at about the same cost and reduce the need for fossil fuels in the future.
“It’s also important for the industry overall to get entities like ours, other organizations that provide power to retail customers, to say we can do this too,” Pepper said. Peninsula Clean Energy has shown that it’s possible to do this and not cost more money.”
PCE is trying to meet customer electrical demand with all-renewable power by 2025, so the grid can be as clean as possible. According to the California Energy Commission, California has made it a goal that renewable and zero-carbon energy supplies 100% of electric retail sales to customers by 2045. The state also wants cars sold in California to be zero-emission vehicles by 2035, creating a bigger need for renewable resources.
The tool was developed over the past two years to show that 24/7 renewable energy was possible because people wondered if the costs and benefits were worth it. The industry looks at renewable energy annually, so a predetermined load is a certain amount, and PCE would have to procure that amount over the year.
Pepper said solar energy had gone down in price significantly compared to natural gas. The cost of storage has been more affected by recent supply chain issues, but Pepper said energy storage costs would decrease in the future. The report said there are diminishing returns for the last 1% of customer demand on an hourly basis, with a 10% increase in cost needed to go from 99% to 100% all-renewable power. Most of that occurs in the winter during morning and night hours when demand increases. To help address that disparity, Pepper said unused electricity from other sources like vehicles could offset the need, or it could be traded with other agencies when excess occurs. The report noted seasonal storage could help reduce excess supply, but cost-effective seasonal storage is still unavailable.
The white paper was peer-reviewed by an advisory board from Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, Google, Stanford University, World Resources Institute, Zglobal, and M-RETS, Inc, according to PCE.
Procuring clean and renewable electricity on a 24/7, hour-by-hour basis is the next frontier in clean energy procurement,” said Jesse Jenkins, assistant professor at Princeton University’s Andlinger Center Energy & Environment and an advisory board member for the white paper, in a press release. “Peninsula Clean Energy’s rigorous new modeling points the way forward.”
