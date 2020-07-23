The San Mateo City Council Monday unanimously rejected an appeal by a landlord of an order to pay relocation benefits to 11 families, some of whom were living in conditions described by officials as “life threatening.”
Shiu Narian, owner of 718 Tilton Ave. where the tenants resided, must pay each of them $7,591 and additional reimbursement for moving costs and related expenses not to exceed $1,000 based on an ordinance adopted by the council last year.
“[Denying the appeal] is the right thing to do,” said Mayor Joe Goethals during Monday’s meeting. “These residents deserve this payment under the ordinance we passed so it’s only fitting we enforce our ordinance.”
Narian’s lawyer, Christopher Brose, during the meeting claimed his client was unaware people were living illegally on his property and shouldn’t be responsible for relocation payments to them.
“There’s no handshake, there’s nothing which links them to these tenants and they really, from the perspective of the law and the Narains, are not tenants but trespassers because they’re there without our consent, knowledge or permission,” Brose said.
But councilmembers did not buy the argument, felt Narian’s version of the story was inconsistent, and were convinced he knew about the illegal tenants based on testimony provided by some of them and others during the meeting.
Councilwoman Amourence Lee said “there needs to be zero tolerance for stories like this” and Councilman Rick Bonilla described the appeal as “ridiculous.”
The tenants, which totaled 17 adults and five children, some of whom are undocumented immigrants, lived in illegal sheds as well as in the garage, basement and rooms of a single-family home located at the above address.
The sheds rented for $600 and $700 a month, the basement rented for $800 per month, the garage rented for $1,800 per month and the rooms in the house rented for $1,200 per month. Most of the tenants sent their rental payments to a “master tenant” named Nidia Lanton, according to city officials.
Code Enforcement Manager Christine Civiletti said the conditions she observed on the property were the worst she’s seen in her more than 10 years inspecting homes.
“The violations and substandard conditions that I observed at 718 Tilton Ave. were some of the most egregious and substandard conditions that I’ve ever seen during my career,” she said.
Civiletti also described the living conditions as “life threatening” due to electrical hazards. She and other city staff inspected the home June 6 after receiving a call of “arcing and smoking” of electrical outlets inside the home.
According to Civiletti, the property’s basement — accessible via a hatch — was divided by makeshift walls into four separate living spaces. Sleeping mats served as beds, there was exposed electrical wiring, and in one space was the water heater and furnace, she said.
“The fuel burning appliances in conjunction with the hazardous electrical wiring in the basement, in addition to the unknown cause of the arcing and smoking of outlets in the dwelling created an extreme hazard to the occupants of the property,” Civiletti said.
The garage and sheds lacked proper sanitation, kitchens, heat, hot or cold running water, natural light and ventilation, she added. The city ordered the property be immediately vacated until it was brought up to code.
An ensuring investigation revealed four previous cases of improper occupancy very similar to this case, Civiletti said. In each of those cases, which date back to 2009, Narian owned the property, and for three of them, Lanton lived on the property, she said.
Civiletti said she believes Narian and Lanton worked together to rent the spaces and gather as much money as possible for the property. Narian denied the allegation and blamed Lanton for the illegal tenants.
Councilmembers seemed to agree with Civiletti’s assessment and said they’re committed to doing what they can to prevent such arrangements from happening again, including amending the relocation benefits ordinance to put more “teeth” in it for repeat offenders.
“If it happens over and over again there needs to be an increase of penalties,” said Deputy Mayor Eric Rodriguez.
During the public comment portion of the meeting, housing advocate Jordan Grimes said the incident is testament to the importance of the relocation benefits ordinance, which was met with opposition leading up to its passage, he noted.
“At the time there were many people who said this would not be needed and I hate to see that it is needed, but I’m incredibly glad it’s in place,” he said. “This is an example of public policy having a direct positive affect on people’s lives and the lives of people who are vulnerable and preyed upon.”
