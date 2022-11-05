After years of waiting for a store that represented Broadway the way Earthbeam did for decades in Burlingame, it may finally be here.
Sequoia Foods is seeking to be a high-end brand grocery store to fill the needs of the community every day from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Broadway and Capuchino Avenue.
“It’s like Ralph Lauren meets the food business,” a Sequoia Foods spokesperson said.
The full-scale grocery store will offer local produce from Watsonville, Schoch Family Dairy Farm from Monterey County, an array of specialty cheese, packaged meat, some packaged food, organic chicken, prepacked and vacuumed sealed meat including rib-eye, sirloin, flatiron steak and organic pork.
The store will also feature Bay Area favorite coffee beans from Philz, Blue Bottle and Sight Glass and will offer a hand-dipped gelato for dessert.
The spokesperson said that beer and wine is expected to be in store by the first of the year.
For John Kevranian, neighboring business owner of Nuts for Candy and president of the Broadway Burlingame Business Improvement District, it’s an exciting time for the community that was asking for something like Earthbeam, that was one of the Bay Area’s first health food stores, which opened in the ’70s.
“The community was devastated when it closed but the community feels redeemed because of the variety and specialty products,” Kevranian said.
Broadway has only one vacancy, however, there are several new businesses in the process of opening, he added.
The city just had over 40 street light fixtures installed recently that the city funded through a $1 million grant.
“It looks great and you can tell the city cares about Broadway,” Kevranian said. “It’s the community’s downtown.”
Sequoia Foods, located at 1399 Broadway in Burlingame, will have a soft opening on Saturday, Nov. 5, and hopes to be fully open on Monday, Nov. 7.
