For the first time in its history, the South San Francisco Unified School District will be supported by a newly launched education foundation.
“Many California communities have benefited from local education foundations for decades. It is past time for SSFUSD students to receive the same community-based support,” Barbie Levasseur, the first board president of the foundation, said. “This Foundation is a dynamic new tool to enhance the educational offerings and services provided by SSFUSD.”
The SSF Ed Foundation board envisions a future where all SSFUSD students receive the education and resources they need to achieve their highest potential. As a nonprofit, the foundation is eligible to receive grants as well as monetary and in-kind contributions from community members and businesses interested in supporting and enhancing public education.
The COVID-19 pandemic revealed long-standing inequities in education and limited access to critical support services for students, both locally and across the nation. In response, parents and community members joined forces to form the SSF Ed Foundation to help fill these gaps.
The foundation is collaborating closely with the school district, local agencies and organizations, and community leaders to kick-off fundraising and planning efforts.
“The establishment of the South San Francisco Education Foundation means that our community now has a powerful tool to further help all students excel,” Dr. Shawnterra Moore, South San Francisco Unified School District superintendent, said. “We are looking forward to working in partnership with the Foundation to ensure that every student enjoys meaningful learning experiences that encourage them to embrace different ideas and perspectives as they explore the wider world.”
Donations are now being accepted. Thanks to a generous donor, every contribution will be matched dollar for dollar to double donations for the first $25,000 received. SSFUSD serves over 7,500 students in South San Francisco, Daly City, San Bruno and Colma. The district includes nine elementary schools, three middle schools and three high schools.
