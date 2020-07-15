Bay Area transit agencies announced the launch of a program Wednesday to offer fare discounts on certain transit services to low-income adults between the ages of 19 and 64.
Clipper is launching an 18-month pilot for its START program, in collaboration with the Metropolitan Transportation Commission and Bay Area transit agencies like BART, Caltrain and the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency.
Adults with an annual household income of no more than twice the federal poverty level are eligible for the Clipper START program, which offers 50% fare discounts for Muni, Caltrain and some Golden Gate Bridge, Highway and Transportation District services and 20% discounts for BART fares.
For individuals, twice the federal poverty level is $25,520, with that number going up for families of various sizes and $52,400 being twice the federal poverty level for a family of four.
Applicants can provide a copy of their Electronic Benefits Transfer or Medi-Cal card, a Muni Lifeline card number or a copy of their most recent federal tax return to prove their eligibility for the START program. Approved applicants will receive a special, personalized Clipper card that can be loaded before use like a standard card.
More information about the program and applications for Clipper START can be found at clipperstartcard.com.
