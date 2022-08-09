A new residential and commercial project in downtown Millbrae has been proposed for 230 Broadway.
The building would replace the existing two-story structure, currently home to Maria’s Alteration & Bridal Shop, with a three-story building with two or three residential units and a ground floor for retail.
The structure would be roughly 6,000 square feet on the 2,500-square-foot lot. At the rear would be four parking places made possible by a mechanical stacker, the architect Bill Guan said. Renderings indicate a balcony overlooking Broadway on the third floor.
The property sold for $1 million in early 2019, according to the county Assessor’s Office. Guan said he is working with the owner to finalize designs. There is currently no date set when the city will review the project.
The city recently released new development guidelines for the Broadway downtown corridor. They allow taller buildings, with a preference toward those with commercial first floors and housing above.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.