Garrett Young, a man accused of killing a woman after running her over with his car following a dispute at his Safeway workplace, has been found by three doctors not competent to stand trial, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.
“All three have concluded he is not competent because of a developmental disability,” San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe said.
Young, 23, of Millbrae, allegedly ran over a homeless woman with his BMW SUV several times outside his Millbrae Safeway workplace Sept. 20 because she had repeatedly berated him at work for several months. Young allegedly saw her walking on the sidewalk and struck her before running over her three times, prosecutors said. She later died of her injuries. The three independent doctor’s reports presented Dec. 15 concluded he was not competent to stand trial, prosecutors said. The DA’s Office now has to decide whether to accept the reports or contest the results and ask for a competency trial Feb. 25. The DA’s Office has until Jan. 6 to make a decision, Wagstaffe said. It plans to speak with the doctors involved and get more information about their reasoning as it decides.
If the DA’s Office decides not to contest, Young will likely be put over for a placement report and sent to Porterville Hospital for treatment, prosecutors said. He would stay until he is either fully restored to competency or, after two years, could be referred for conservatorship, prosecutors said.
