A biotech campus underway in Millbrae secured its first major tenant, with drug developer Eikon Therapeutics announcing it had signed a lease for 285,000 square feet, nearly half of the four-building Alexandra campus that broke ground this year near the train station.
It’s the first major lease announcement for the city of 22,000 that recently began ushering in life-science developments in hopes of steering the booming industry — and its tax revenue — to the mostly residential Peninsula suburb.
Eikon estimates its leased space, made up of both office and lab room, will accommodate 750 employees. The complete campus, planned for completion in 2024, is designed for approximately 2,000 workers. Founded in May 2021, the company said it analyzes single molecule protein behavior in living cells for drug discovery through engineering and computing. Co-founder Eric Betzig won the Nobel Prize in chemistry in 2014 for his pioneering work in super-resolution microscopy.
The move will shift Eikon’s headquarters from Hayward to Millbrae, the company said.
“We are proud to expand our presence in the region,” Eikon CEO Roger Perlmutter said. “We look forward to working with Alexandria to create an inspiring space where our multidisciplinary teams can even more effectively pursue our mission of delivering therapies that will improve and extend life.”
The Alexandra campus merges several lots, with addresses including 231 Millbrae Ave., 6, 20 and 30 Rollins Road, and 201, 230 and 231 Adrian Road. Adjacent, at 210 Adrian Road, replacing a self storage facility, a 263,000-square-foot biotech building is planned to break ground this year, also for a 2024 completion.
“It is an exciting time of future-looking development in our city, and we look forward to welcoming the entire Eikon team to our community,” City Manager Tom Williams, said.
