A manager of the McDonald’s restaurant at 1420 El Camino Real in San Mateo was arrested for possession of cocaine and methamphetamine for sale after an accomplice was spotted delivering a $40 baggie in a McFlurry cup Wednesday evening, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
At approximately 7:50 p.m. Oct. 9, San Mateo police officers out patrolling came upon the McDonald’s parking lot and allegedly spotted Derrick Horton, 28, go up to a car then return to the restaurant. Two minutes later, he came out with a McFlurry cup and handed it to someone in the car, then had someone hand him something back. The person in the car admitted to have bought drugs and that the manager was a well-known drug dealer, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
Inside, officers encountered Leopoldo Loiaza, 46, of San Mateo, who was on break. He allegedly admitted to selling drugs for extra money, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
His personal bag was allegedly found with 15 baggies of cocaine and his car had 10 baggies of cocaine and four baggies of methamphetamine, according to the District Attorney’s Office. Both were charged for selling drugs and Loiaza was charged with possession of drugs for sale. Both were held on $25,000 bail and a preliminary hearing is slated for Oct. 25, according to prosecutors.
Loiaza was said to have worked at the location for 15 years, according to prosecutors.
