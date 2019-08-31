The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance finding a man who robbed a bank in Millbrae on Monday while disguised with a long wig and medical mask.
The man walked into the California Bank and Trust at 300 Broadway at 2:22 p.m. and handed a teller a note demanding money. The teller handed him cash, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
He fled the scene in a blue four-door sedan with a stolen license plate.
The Sheriff’s Office described the man as light-skinned. During the robbery, he was wearing a long dark wig, a medical mask, sunglasses, dark pants and a dark button-up shirt.
Anyone with information about the robbery has been asked to call San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office detective bureau at (650) 599-1536.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.