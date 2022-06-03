A Redwood City man accused of breaking into the Redeemer Lutheran School and St. Michael Preschool in Redwood City and stealing cash and food has been sentenced to probation and counseling, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.
Oscar Dario Banegas, 41, is accused of breaking into St. Michael on Hudson Street May 5 and stealing $500 and May 6 breaking into Redeemer Lutheran to steal food.
Teachers noticed that their desks had been rummaged through and called the police.
Video surveillance showed Banegas was the burglar, prosecutors said. Police found Banegas at Sequoia Station wearing the same clothing in the video and with stolen items, prosecutors said.
As part of the June 2 sentencing, Banegas must stay away from the places he stole from and pay restitution to the victims.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.